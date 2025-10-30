OPPO Find X9 Pro stands out: Battery camera, design ​

OPPO Find X9 Series redefines flagship smartphones with powerhouse specs, innovation
The Oppo Find X9 Pro, launched globally on October 28, 2025 in Barcelona, will be available starting early November, as per the phone maker.
The phone features a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display at 120Hz refresh rate and runs ColorOS 16 based on Android 16.
What you need to know:
In camera technology, the Find X9 Pro features a revolutionary 200MP Hasselblad Telephoto lens, delivering 3x optical zoom and lossless zoom up to 13.2x.
That means a 200MP 3x periscope telephoto lens with an optional Hasselblad teleconverter for 10x optical zoom.
The main Ultra XDR Camera uses a customised 1/1.28-inch Sony sensor with Real-Time Triple Exposure for incredible detail in highlights and shadows.
The series also features a 50MP ultra-wide lens and an innovative True Color Camera sensor that ensures exceptional colour accuracy.
The Find X9 Pro stands out with its massive 7,500mAh battery, the largest OPPO has ever packed in a slim 8.25mm body, offering up to two full days of moderate use.
Both Find X9 and X9 Pro support 80W wired SUPERVOOC fast charging, 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.
The X9 series offers a single configuration of 16GB RAM and 512GB storage and comes in Silk White and Titanium Charcoal colours. It has an IP68/69 rating and replaces the alert slider with a customisable Snap Key shortcut.
The starting price is €1,299 (about $1,500).
Direct competition includes other flagship Android phones with high-end cameras, large batteries, and top-tier MediaTek or Snapdragon processors, such as the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and Xiaomi Mi 14 Pro.
The phones run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, providing top-tier performance with efficient power use enhanced by OPPO’s Trinity Engine. The 6.78-inch Find X9 Pro display offers 120Hz refresh rate, 1.07 billion colors, and up to 3,600 nits brightness with ultra-thin bezels.
ColorOS16 brings a smoother, AI-powered experience introducing features like AI Mind Space, Snap Key shortcuts, AI Recorder, and expanded PC connectivity.
Available globally starting early November, the Find X9 Pro comes in 16GB RAM with 512GB storage, offered in Silk White and Titanium Charcoal finishes, merging design elegance with class-leading durability rated IP66, IP68, and IP69 for water and dust resistance.
This flagship is a strong competitor for premium Android buyers, combining exceptional battery life, breakthrough camera technology, and smooth software innovation.
The OPPO Find X9 Series truly redefines flagship smartphones with powerhouse specs and innovation. The Find X9 Pro stands out with its battery capacity, innovative camera zoom accessory, and design features.
