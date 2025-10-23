GOLD/FOREX
Huawei launches MatePad 12 X: A tablet that feels like paper, works like a PC

The device bridges productivity and artistry with PC-grade apps and a paper-smooth display

Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
The new flagship tablet blends PC-level performance, creative tools, and a stunning anti-glare PaperMatte display.
Dubai: Huawei on Thursday unveiled the HUAWEI MatePad 12 X, a premium tablet designed to merge the power of a PC, the creativity of a studio, and the comfort of paper in one sleek device. The new tablet, which starts at Dh1,999, is now available through Huawei’s online store and major retailers across the UAE.

At the heart of the MatePad 12 X is Huawei’s ultra-clear PaperMatte Display, which introduces a breakthrough in anti-glare screen technology. Using high-precision nanoscale etching, the display cuts screen sparkle by up to 50% compared to the previous generation. The result is a crisp, comfortable, paper-like viewing experience that reduces eye strain, making it ideal for reading, drawing, and long work sessions.

The HUAWEI M-Pencil Pro

The tablet debuts with the all-new HUAWEI M-Pencil Pro, which offers exceptional precision and control. With 16,384 pressure-sensitivity levels, it captures every stroke with remarkable accuracy. A pinch gesture brings up a radial menu, giving quick access to tools like brushes and colour palettes. The stylus comes with three interchangeable tips — one each for standard writing, fine text, and artistic painting — tailored for different creative needs.

PC-level performance on a tablet

Blurring the line between tablet and desktop, the MatePad 12 X includes the PC-level WPS Office suite, delivering a full-featured productivity experience. Familiar applications such as Writer, Spreadsheets, and Presentations mirror their desktop counterparts, allowing users to work without compromise or adjustment. The layout and features are designed for effortless multitasking, whether for office work, study, or design projects.

Elegant, lightweight design

The MatePad 12 X features a pearlescent all-metal unibody, weighing just 555 grams and measuring only 5.9 mm thick. Its smooth finish, achieved through an aerospace-grade e-coating process, gives it a soft macaron-inspired hue with a subtle shimmer created by natural mica powder.

Combining refined design, advanced display technology, and creative flexibility, the HUAWEI MatePad 12 X is built to empower professionals, students, and creators alike — delivering the perfect balance of style, performance, and productivity.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
