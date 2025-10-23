Huawei launches MatePad 12 X: A tablet that feels like paper, works like a PC

At the heart of the MatePad 12 X is Huawei’s ultra-clear PaperMatte Display, which introduces a breakthrough in anti-glare screen technology. Using high-precision nanoscale etching, the display cuts screen sparkle by up to 50% compared to the previous generation. The result is a crisp, comfortable, paper-like viewing experience that reduces eye strain, making it ideal for reading, drawing, and long work sessions.

Dubai: Huawei on Thursday unveiled the HUAWEI MatePad 12 X, a premium tablet designed to merge the power of a PC, the creativity of a studio, and the comfort of paper in one sleek device. The new tablet, which starts at Dh1,999, is now available through Huawei’s online store and major retailers across the UAE.

The tablet debuts with the all-new HUAWEI M-Pencil Pro, which offers exceptional precision and control. With 16,384 pressure-sensitivity levels, it captures every stroke with remarkable accuracy. A pinch gesture brings up a radial menu, giving quick access to tools like brushes and colour palettes. The stylus comes with three interchangeable tips — one each for standard writing, fine text, and artistic painting — tailored for different creative needs.

Blurring the line between tablet and desktop, the MatePad 12 X includes the PC-level WPS Office suite, delivering a full-featured productivity experience. Familiar applications such as Writer, Spreadsheets, and Presentations mirror their desktop counterparts, allowing users to work without compromise or adjustment. The layout and features are designed for effortless multitasking, whether for office work, study, or design projects.

The MatePad 12 X features a pearlescent all-metal unibody, weighing just 555 grams and measuring only 5.9 mm thick. Its smooth finish, achieved through an aerospace-grade e-coating process, gives it a soft macaron-inspired hue with a subtle shimmer created by natural mica powder.

