Huawei FreeClip 2 unveiled

These earbuds are as comfortable to wear as they are fashionable to flaunt, thanks to the enhanced C-bridge design, Comfort Bean, and Acoustics Ball. Each earbud weighs just 5.1 g, providing a near weightless listening experience. The earbuds' C-bridge is made of skin-friendly liquid silicone and a high-performance shape-memory alloy, which ensures a cloud-like, comfortable fit. With micrometer-level tuning based on over 10,000 ear samples worldwide, the Comfort Bean is lighter and smaller than that on previous earbuds, fitting snugly in the ear without falling out. The Acoustics Ball has been enhanced as well, to deliver powerful sound from within a compact form.