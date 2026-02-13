When foldable phones first hit the scene around 2020, it was the clamshell designs, the pocket-friendly 'flip' phones. There was much nostalgia around the Motor Razr and the Galaxy Z Flip phones seemed to command a certain respect, as they folded down to a fraction of a traditional smartphone’s size while still packing flagship specs. Their charm and lower price were clearly a win, and that's what made them the entry point for so many into the world of foldables.