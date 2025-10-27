UAE law criminalises six forms of domestic violence, sets clear penalties

Perpetrators face up to six months in prison or fines reaching Dh50,000
Dubai: The UAE has built one of the region’s most comprehensive legal frameworks to combat domestic violence, criminalizing six distinct forms of abuse and strengthening protections for victims under Federal Decree Law No. 13 of 2024 on Protection Aginst Domestic Violence, 24.ae news portal reported.
Domestic violence, long considered one of the gravest threats to family cohesion and social stability, takes multiple forms that can cause both physical and psychological harm.
Recognising its impact, the UAE law defines domestic violence as “any act, word, threat, or coercion committed by a family member, or equivalent, against another, exceeding their authority or responsibility, and resulting in material or psychological harm.”
According to legal advisor Mohammed Al Maisari, the law identifies six punishable forms of abuse, physical, psychological, verbal, sexual, economic, and neglect, each viewed as a direct violation of an individual’s safety, dignity, and well-being within the family structure.
Under the new legislation, perpetrators face up to six months in prison or fines reaching Dh50,000, with harsher penalties applied when the victim is a child, pregnant woman, elderly person, or someone with a disability.
Beyond penalties, the law prioritises prevention and victim protection. Reports of domestic violence are received through police stations and referred directly to specialized family prosecution offices.
Importantly, the law mandates that anyone aware of a case of domestic abuse must report it immediately to prevent further harm.
Al Maisari noted that the UAE’s approach goes beyond deterrence, granting victims comprehensive rights including protection, reporting, psychological support, and social rehabilitation.
Dedicated centers across the country now provide specialized care to help survivors recover and reintegrate into stable family and community life.
The legislation, he added, reflects the UAE’s commitment to family welfare and social harmony. “This law embodies a clear vision that places family safety and stability at the heart of national development,” Al Maisari said.
