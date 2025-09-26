GOLD/FOREX
Abu Dhabi court awards Dh75,000 to heirs of worker killed by electric shock

Civil court cites negligence and orders compensation on top of blood money

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court has ordered an entity to pay Dh75,000 in material and moral compensation to the heirs of a worker who died from an electric shock while on duty, citing negligence in supervision and oversight.

Court records show that the heirs had filed a lawsuit seeking Dh350,000 in damages after the death of their breadwinner, arguing that the defendant failed to enforce proper safety measures, which led to the fatal accident.

A criminal court had earlier convicted the entity, imposing a Dh10,000 fine and ordering the payment of Dh200,000 in blood money (diyah) to the victim’s heirs.

In its ruling, the civil court clarified that the payment of blood money does not preclude additional claims for damages. These include material losses such as the loss of financial support, as well as moral harm resulting from grief and emotional distress.

Based on these findings, the court ruled that the heirs are entitled to an additional Dh75,000 in compensation. The amount will be distributed in line with Islamic inheritance law, along with coverage of court fees, expenses and attorney’s fees.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
