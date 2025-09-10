GOLD/FOREX
Crime

Dubai court orders man to pay Dh244,820 for gold bars after fake bank receipt

Judges rule in favour of gold trading company defrauded with forged transfer slip

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
He used a fake bank receipt for gold bars — now a Dubai court has ruled
He used a fake bank receipt for gold bars — now a Dubai court has ruled

A Dubai civil court has ordered an Arab man to pay Dh244,820 to a gold trading company after he obtained gold bars using a fraudulent bank transfer receipt.

The case began when the company filed a lawsuit seeking payment for the gold bars it had already delivered. The firm said it entered into a sales agreement with the defendant, who presented what appeared to be proof of payment in the form of a bank transfer slip. Trusting the document, the company released the gold — only to later discover that no money had reached its account.

Court records show the company submitted copies of the sales invoice, the falsified transfer slip, and WhatsApp messages in which it repeatedly pressed the buyer for payment. A bank inquiry later confirmed that no such transfer had ever been made.

Judges ruled in favour of the gold trading company, ordering the defendant to pay the outstanding Dh244,820, along with legal interest and court fees.

