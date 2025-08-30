GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Crime

Dubai Court fines an unlicensed driver Dh5,000

Defendant admitted to the offense during questioning but failed to appear in court

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Defendant’s confession was consistent with the facts of the case and carried full evidentiary weight.
Defendant’s confession was consistent with the facts of the case and carried full evidentiary weight.
Agency

 Dubai: A Dubai traffic court has fined an Arab driver Dh5,000 after finding him guilty of operating a vehicle without a driving license and without the knowledge or consent of the car’s owner.

The incident occurred in December when a police team stationed at a checkpoint grew suspicious of a small vehicle. 

Upon inspection, officers discovered that the driver lacked a license and had no authorization from the vehicle’s owner.

According to court documents, the defendant admitted to the offense during questioning but failed to appear in court. 

The judgment was initially issued in absentia under the Code of Criminal Procedure and later upheld in a subsequent hearing. 

The court noted that the defendant’s confession was consistent with the facts of the case and carried full evidentiary weight.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The victim’s family demanded Dh500,000 in compensation for financial, emotional, and psychological damages

Dubai driver kills woman in brake-accelerator confusion

2m read
The female defendant is accused of arranging the false job offer and facilitating the victim’s travel. Illustrative image

Man fined Dh5,000 for hit-and-run without license

1m read
fficially transferred, the original license holder remains legally responsible for all obligations related to the vehicle.

Man to pay Dh20,000 in unsettled car purchase, fines

2m read
The teenager was prosecuted in juvenile court, convicted and sentenced, with the ruling becoming final after no appeal was filed.

Father to pay Dh74,081 after son steals and wrecks car

1m read