Dubai Court fines an unlicensed driver Dh5,000

Defendant admitted to the offense during questioning but failed to appear in court
Dubai: A Dubai traffic court has fined an Arab driver Dh5,000 after finding him guilty of operating a vehicle without a driving license and without the knowledge or consent of the car’s owner.
The incident occurred in December when a police team stationed at a checkpoint grew suspicious of a small vehicle.
Upon inspection, officers discovered that the driver lacked a license and had no authorization from the vehicle’s owner.
According to court documents, the defendant admitted to the offense during questioning but failed to appear in court.
The judgment was initially issued in absentia under the Code of Criminal Procedure and later upheld in a subsequent hearing.
The court noted that the defendant’s confession was consistent with the facts of the case and carried full evidentiary weight.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox