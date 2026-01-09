Dubai court orders borrower to repay Dh730,000 loan with interest

After the borrower defaulted, the lender filed a legal case. The court ruled in favour of the claimant, ordering the defendant to repay $200,000, or its equivalent in UAE dirhams — about Dh730,000. The judgment also awarded statutory interest at 5 per cent per year, calculated from the date the case was filed until full payment, along with court fees, expenses and legal costs, including lawyers’ fees.

Court records show the lender advanced the amount under a written and duly signed loan agreement, which required full repayment within a specified period. The loan was transferred to the borrower’s bank account at a UAE-based bank, with the transaction clearly stating that the funds were provided as a personal loan.

In its ruling, the court said the loan relationship was clearly established and that all legal requirements of a valid loan contract had been met. It stressed that a loan contract is completed once the funds are delivered, and failure to repay on time constitutes a breach that gives rise to legal liability.

The court added that the documents submitted — particularly the loan agreement and bank transfer receipt — were sufficient to prove the borrower’s outstanding financial obligation. It noted that statutory interest is awarded as compensation for delay in settling a confirmed debt.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.