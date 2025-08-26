Dubai court orders woman to pay Dh745,000 after buying Porsche with forged cheque

The victim then filed a civil lawsuit, demanding Dh695,000 to cover the vehicle’s value and an additional Dh200,000 in damages for the psychological and material harm he suffered. He told the court that the fraud deprived him not only of his car but also of the chance to reinvest the money in another vehicle, causing disruptions to his personal and professional life.

When his bank notified him that the payment instrument was fake, the man alerted police. Prosecutors charged the woman with fraud, and a Dubai criminal court convicted her, sentencing her to one month in prison with the sentence suspended for three years. She was also fined the full value of the car. Her appeal was rejected, and the judgment became final.

