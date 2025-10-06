Why 2026 could be a monumental year for Cristiano Ronaldo

“We’ve taught them not to take anything for granted,” Georgina told Grazia. “They need to stay grounded and remember where we come from. Sacrifice, discipline, responsibility, dreams, perseverance, and gratitude — those are the values we want to pass on every day.”

Guzman added that the wedding will likely take place after July 19, 2026 — the date the World Cup concludes. Ronaldo, who will be 41 by then, is reportedly determined to participate in one final tournament and hopes to bid farewell to his professional career on the world’s biggest stage.

Just days ago, Ronaldo proposed — news that Georgina shared on social media along with a glimpse of her stunning engagement ring . Estimated to be worth at least six million euros, the ring features a jaw-dropping 40—45 carat oval-cut diamond, flanked by two triangle-cut stones. Designed by jeweller Iñaki Torres, the luxurious piece evokes the glamour of Hollywood legends like Elizabeth Taylor and is the kind of rare gem usually seen only at high-end auctions or through elite diamond dealers.

Ronaldo and Georgina have been together since 2016, building a life together over the past nine years. The Spanish influencer and the Portuguese football legend have become one of the most admired and recognisable couples on the global stage, raising a large and loving family along the way.

Dubai: The year 2026 promises to be another landmark year in the world of football, with the Fifa World Cup scheduled for June and July. But beyond the action on the pitch, it could also mark a major personal milestone for one of the sport’s greatest icons: Cristiano Ronaldo . Rumours are swirling that Ronaldo may tie the knot with his long-time partner Georgina Rodríguez on the very day of the World Cup final.

