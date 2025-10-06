Why 2026 could be a monumental year for Cristiano Ronaldo

Portuguese star set to bid farewell at World Cup, but spotlight isn’t just on the pitch
Dubai: The year 2026 promises to be another landmark year in the world of football, with the Fifa World Cup scheduled for June and July. But beyond the action on the pitch, it could also mark a major personal milestone for one of the sport’s greatest icons: Cristiano Ronaldo. Rumours are swirling that Ronaldo may tie the knot with his long-time partner Georgina Rodríguez on the very day of the World Cup final.
Ronaldo and Georgina have been together since 2016, building a life together over the past nine years. The Spanish influencer and the Portuguese football legend have become one of the most admired and recognisable couples on the global stage, raising a large and loving family along the way.
Just days ago, Ronaldo proposed — news that Georgina shared on social media along with a glimpse of her stunning engagement ring. Estimated to be worth at least six million euros, the ring features a jaw-dropping 40—45 carat oval-cut diamond, flanked by two triangle-cut stones. Designed by jeweller Iñaki Torres, the luxurious piece evokes the glamour of Hollywood legends like Elizabeth Taylor and is the kind of rare gem usually seen only at high-end auctions or through elite diamond dealers.
Georgina captioned her engagement announcement with a heartfelt message: “Yes, I do. In this and in all my lives.”
According to journalist Alberto Guzman, who spoke on the programme D Corazon, the couple is still finalising their wedding plans. “I’ve spoken with someone close to Georgina,” he revealed. “They’re discussing dates, but nothing is confirmed yet. Apparently, Cristiano has been quite playful about it.”
Guzman added that the wedding will likely take place after July 19, 2026 — the date the World Cup concludes. Ronaldo, who will be 41 by then, is reportedly determined to participate in one final tournament and hopes to bid farewell to his professional career on the world’s biggest stage.
As for the location, Guzman said: “All signs point to Portugal as the venue for the wedding.”
While their love story is captivating, for Cristiano and Georgina, family remains their greatest treasure. Together, they are raising five children — Cristiano Jr., Eva, Mateo, Alana Martina, and Bella Esmeralda — with a strong focus on values like humility, discipline, and gratitude.
“We’ve taught them not to take anything for granted,” Georgina told Grazia. “They need to stay grounded and remember where we come from. Sacrifice, discipline, responsibility, dreams, perseverance, and gratitude — those are the values we want to pass on every day.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox