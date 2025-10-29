Benzema strikes – Ronaldo out – Al Nassr knocked out of the King’s Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo could not find the net while Karim Benzema stepped up with a crucial goal as Al Ittihad knocked Al Nassr out of the King’s Cup with a 2-1 win. It was another painful night in Ronaldo’s hunt for his first major official trophy in Saudi Arabia. In a dramatic round-of-16 match on October 28, Al-Ittihad overcame a early second-half red card to secure their place in the quarter-finals, compounding Al-Nassr's season of disappointments. We will focus on the late drama, the turning points, and how the former Real Madrid teammates found themselves on opposite sides of another high pressure showdown. The King’s Cup is one of the most historic knockout tournaments in Saudi Arabian football, second only in age to the former Crown Prince Cup. Al Nassr have not lifted the King’s Cup since 1990, even after bringing in several global superstars in recent years, which only adds to the disappointment surrounding this latest exit.