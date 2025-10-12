Penalty drama shocks Europe: Ronaldo Haaland and two others all miss in World Cup 2026 Qualifiers

Goalkeepers stole the show on this unforgettable night, with Ireland’s Caoimhín Kelleher standing out as the ultimate hero. Known during his Liverpool days for his sharp reflexes and penalty stopping reputation, Kelleher, now playing for Brentford, proved why he is one of the best under pressure. Remarkably, his last three penalty saves have come against Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Kylian Mbappe. However, he could not stop his team from losing tonight but he gave everything.