Kelleher’s stunning penalty save denied Ronaldo in Portugal vs Ireland clash
In a stunning night of penalty drama during the World Cup 2026 European qualifiers, four of Europe’s top football stars Cristiano Ronaldo, Erling Haaland, Mateo Retegui and Ferran Torres missed crucial spot kicks. This extraordinary night highlighted the pressure packed nature of penalties, as goalkeepers emerged as the true heroes, turning potential goals into unforgettable saves.
The drama kicked off in Spain’s clash with Georgia, where Ferran Torres faced a penalty moment. However, his shot was expertly saved by Georgian goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, who is now playing for Liverpool in the Premier League. However, Mamardashvili’s brilliant save couldn't save Goergia from losing this game 2-0.
Italy’s forward Mateo Retegui also faced penalty heartbreak when his spot kick was saved by Estonia’s Karl Hein. Despite the miss, Retegui bounced back strongly, scoring later to double Italy’s lead in the match, proving his resilience under pressure.
In the Norway vs Israel football match, Norway’s prolific striker Erling Haaland shocked fans by missing two penalties, with both attempts denied by the Israeli goalkeeper. Undeterred, Haaland went on to score a sensational hat trick, helping Norway secure a commanding 5-0 victory over Israel and surpass the 50 goal milestone for his national team. He is goal machine.
The night’s penalty saga culminated in the high stakes Portugal vs Ireland World Cup qualifier, where Cristiano Ronaldo’s late penalty was brilliantly saved by Ireland’s Caoimhín Kelleher.
Despite Ronaldo’s penalty miss, Portugal clinched a vital 1-0 win thanks to Ruben Neves’ stoppage time header. Neves rose highest in the 91st minute to convert a crucial cross, ensuring Portugal maintained their perfect start to the World Cup 2026 qualifying campaign.
Goalkeepers stole the show on this unforgettable night, with Ireland’s Caoimhín Kelleher standing out as the ultimate hero. Known during his Liverpool days for his sharp reflexes and penalty stopping reputation, Kelleher, now playing for Brentford, proved why he is one of the best under pressure. Remarkably, his last three penalty saves have come against Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Kylian Mbappe. However, he could not stop his team from losing tonight but he gave everything.
This remarkable night of penalty misses and saves serves as a powerful reminder of the intense psychological pressure players face during the 2026 World Cup European qualifiers. As the road to World Cup 2026 continues, the drama of the penalty spot remains one of football’s greatest tests of nerves and skill.
Above all, it was a night that reminded the world that goalkeepers are just as crucial as the scorers — often the true match winners when it matters most.
