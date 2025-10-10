GOLD/FOREX
Austria’s historic 10-0 win over San Marino boosts World Cup qualifiers campaign

Arnautovic's record-breaking night as Austria thrashes San Marino 10-0

Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
Austria's forward #07 Marko Arnautovic is seen after the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H European qualification football match Austria vs San Marino in Vienna, Austria, on October 9, 2025.
Austria’s national football team delivered a stunning performance in their 10-0 win over San Marino, the lowest-ranked team in the FIFA world rankings, during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. This emphatic victory showcased exceptional teamwork, with every outfield player who started either scoring or assisting, a rare achievement highlighting the unity and balance within Ralf Rangnick’s Austria squad.

Goals flow freely in a one-sided match of the World Cup qualifier

The goals came thick and fast in this World Cup qualifying match. Romano Schmid opened the scoring, followed by goals from Marko Arnautovic. Michael Gregoritsch, Stefan Posch and Konrad Laimer. By halftime Austria had established complete control, dominating possession and creating numerous chances. Defender Kevin Danso even joined the attack, setting up Posch’s goal just before the break.

Marko Arnautovic rewrites Austria’s all-time scoring record.

The second half saw Austria maintain their dominance in the World Cup qualifiers. Arnautovic, leading the attack, scored three more goals, completing a four-goal haul for the night. This outstanding performance made him Austria’s all-time top scorer with 45 international goals, surpassing Toni Polster’s previous record of 44 goals, which he had held since 1996 after overtaking Hans Krankl’s 34 goals.

Complete control from start to finish in Austria’s World Cup qualifying match

Statistically Austria dominated the match, controlling 71 per cent of possession, taking 25 shots and keeping San Marino largely confined to their own half. This victory solidified Austria’s position at the top of Group H with a perfect record after five World Cup qualifying matches.

Respect for San Marino, but a clear quality gap in World Cup qualifiers

While San Marino showed resilience, matches against top European sides often focus on limiting goals rather than competing for control. Austria’s performance, however, went beyond expectations, sending a strong message with clinical finishing, rhythmic passing and collective confidence as they chase qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

