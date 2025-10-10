Austria’s historic 10-0 win over San Marino boosts World Cup qualifiers campaign

The second half saw Austria maintain their dominance in the World Cup qualifiers. Arnautovic, leading the attack, scored three more goals, completing a four-goal haul for the night. This outstanding performance made him Austria’s all-time top scorer with 45 international goals, surpassing Toni Polster’s previous record of 44 goals, which he had held since 1996 after overtaking Hans Krankl’s 34 goals.