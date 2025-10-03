Penalty retaken three times and saved all three by Lille keeper – here’s how it happened

Artem Dovbyk stepped up to take the initial kick, but his effort was saved by Lille goalkeeper Berke Ozer.

However, the referee, Erik Lambrechts, ordered a retake after VAR determined that Lille defender Romain Perraud had encroached into the penalty area before the kick was taken.

Dovbyk once again took the retaken penalty, and Özer made a second save.

In another twist, the referee again called for a retake, this time ruling that Ozer had stepped off his line too early.