Penalty retaken three times and saved all three by Lille keeper – here’s how it happened

Unbelievable triple penalty save by Lille's keeper stuns Roma in Europa League clash
In a dramatic conclusion to their Europa League match against Lille on Thursday, AS Roma suffered a 1-0 defeat after remarkably missing three consecutive penalty attempts in the 80th minute. Hakon Arnar Haraldsson had given Lille the lead in the sixth minute, which proved to be enough for the victory.
The unbelievable penalty miss sequence unfolded as follows:
Roma were awarded a penalty in the 80th minute following a handball by Aissa Mandi.
Artem Dovbyk stepped up to take the initial kick, but his effort was saved by Lille goalkeeper Berke Ozer.
However, the referee, Erik Lambrechts, ordered a retake after VAR determined that Lille defender Romain Perraud had encroached into the penalty area before the kick was taken.
Dovbyk once again took the retaken penalty, and Özer made a second save.
In another twist, the referee again called for a retake, this time ruling that Ozer had stepped off his line too early.
For the third attempt, Matias Soule took over penalty duties, but he too was denied by a diving save from Özer, sealing Lille's 1-0 victory.
Roma coach Gian Piero Gasperini said afterwards, "I've never seen three missed penalties in one match. It was an almost unique, random situation, which ultimately compromised the result". Lille goalkeeper Berke Özer was understandably lauded for his heroics.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox