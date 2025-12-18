No major traffic accidents have been reported so far
Ras Al Khaimah Police have deployed 50 patrols across the emirate as part of heightened preparedness measures in response to heavy rainfall and strong winds that began yesterday. Authorities have warned that the adverse weather may continue in the coming days.
Safety alerts have been issued via social media and SMS, urging residents to drive cautiously, avoid speeding, and steer clear of valleys and areas prone to flooding.
Patrols and rescue teams are active on all major roads, while police stations operate around the clock. The central operations room continues to handle public inquiries through the 901 hotline and provide support where needed.
The police praised their strategic partners for ensuring road safety and facilitating safe travel. Rescue teams, operating under highly trained supervision, maintain a strong on-ground presence to respond quickly and ensure public safety. Residents were commended for following traffic rules and official guidance during the adverse weather.
No major traffic accidents have been reported so far. Authorities continue to issue real-time updates and alerts on weather conditions and road safety, reaffirming their commitment to protecting the community.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox