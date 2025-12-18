GOLD/FOREX
Weather Alert: Ras Al Khaimah Police deploy 50 patrols amid heavy rain

No major traffic accidents have been reported so far

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
Supplied

Ras Al Khaimah Police have deployed 50 patrols across the emirate as part of heightened preparedness measures in response to heavy rainfall and strong winds that began yesterday. Authorities have warned that the adverse weather may continue in the coming days.

Safety alerts have been issued via social media and SMS, urging residents to drive cautiously, avoid speeding, and steer clear of valleys and areas prone to flooding.

Patrols and rescue teams are active on all major roads, while police stations operate around the clock. The central operations room continues to handle public inquiries through the 901 hotline and provide support where needed.

The police praised their strategic partners for ensuring road safety and facilitating safe travel. Rescue teams, operating under highly trained supervision, maintain a strong on-ground presence to respond quickly and ensure public safety. Residents were commended for following traffic rules and official guidance during the adverse weather.

No major traffic accidents have been reported so far. Authorities continue to issue real-time updates and alerts on weather conditions and road safety, reaffirming their commitment to protecting the community.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
