My Business: The 3 am moment that sparked a homegrown UAE baby brand

How a UAE mum turned a parenting gap into a patented babywear brand
Dubai: Gulf News’ new series, My Business, shines a spotlight on the entrepreneurs turning ideas into thriving ventures. Building a business is never easy—navigating regulations, securing funding, and finding your place in a competitive market takes grit, vision, and resilience.
Each story dives into the founder’s journey: the challenges, the breakthroughs, the late nights and early wins. From homegrown startups to innovative brands shaping communities across the UAE, My Business celebrates the people behind the ideas, their determination, and the moments that define their path to success. Share you story.
This, like many others, is the story of an idea born out of necessity. Nadira Moreea, mother to a newly born son, wanted to find an easy way to check when the diaper needed changing, without waking up the infant.
“I wanted a wetness indicator,” Moreea said.
When a thorough search of physical and online stores yielded no results, the brief moment of frustration sowed the seeds of ‘Lullaby Bloom’.
The UAE-founded babywear brand centres around a patented ‘Peek-a-Boo’ flap that lets parents lift a small panel at the crotch to check the diaper without disturbing their child.
“I couldn’t find a solution, so I decided to create it myself,” Nadira said. Her goal, she added, was always to “make life a little easier for other parents facing the same challenge”.
For a first-time product founder, the leap was steep. Although she came armed with more than 15 years of experience in sustainability and ethical supply chains, translating a vision for a garment into final production was trial-and-error. Moreea recalled the moment early samples arrived and did not match what she had imagined. “I had a clear idea in my head of how I wanted the design and print to look, but getting it to match my vision in real life wasn’t easy.” Patience, communication and persistence became key lessons. “It really taught me a lot about problem-solving and not settling for less than what represents Lullaby Bloom.”
What followed was validation from the market that every founder hopes for. The feedback from parents was immediate and emotional. “One parent even called it a ‘genius idea’ and said, ‘Why wasn’t this around four years ago when my child was born?!’” she said. That response was fuel. The USP had landed. The patent was secured. And there was another layer of purpose. With a background in sustainability, she insisted on 100 percent organic cotton and ethical manufacturing. “I also wanted Lullaby Bloom to reflect my values,” she said.
The UAE’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, she said, made the move possible. Moreea arrived as a foreigner and knew little about licensing or processes. A visit to DED Café helped clarify the steps and gave her confidence to launch as an online business with manageable costs. “They explained the set-up process and made it easy for me to get my online commercial trade licence,” she said. Low barriers to build, and a community that encourages innovation, created the conditions for a mum-founded venture to take shape.
There was also a deeper motivation shaped by home and upbringing. She grew up watching her mother run a laundry and dry-cleaning business, often going along as a child and helping count the coins from the machines. The entrepreneurial gene did not arrive alone. Her father, a nurse, modelled discipline and service. Her siblings run businesses too. “I suppose I’m the last one to officially join the family business crew,” she said with a smile, acknowledging also the unwavering support from her husband.
Funding came from savings and family backing, both financial and emotional. There have been moments of doubt, never enough to shake her resolve. “Starting something from scratch can feel overwhelming at times, especially when things don’t go as planned or progress feels slow,” Moreea said. What kept her going was remembering the “why” behind the brand. “The flexibility and creativity that come with running my own business are things I truly value.”
Her ambitions extend far beyond one product. She plans to broaden into kidswear and explore new low-impact textiles. The cultural storytelling in her designs, from the UAE to India and Palestine, hints at the broader vision. “I still have so many ideas for smart, functional baby and kidswear, and I’m excited to keep innovating and bringing those ideas to life.”
As for advice to other founders, Moreea distilled her experience into three Ps: Passion, Patience and Problem-Solving. “Passion is what keeps you going. Patience is key because things don’t always happen overnight. And problem-solving is so important because challenges will come up constantly.”
Moreea turned sleepless nights and a moment of clarity into a patented design and a brand rooted in sustainability. The UAE’s entrepreneurial environment gave her the room to breathe and grow. The rest came from grit, instinct, and the willingness to build something useful for other parents, one thoughtful stitch at a time.
