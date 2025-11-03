My Business: The 3 am moment that sparked a homegrown UAE baby brand

For a first-time product founder, the leap was steep. Although she came armed with more than 15 years of experience in sustainability and ethical supply chains, translating a vision for a garment into final production was trial-and-error. Moreea recalled the moment early samples arrived and did not match what she had imagined. “I had a clear idea in my head of how I wanted the design and print to look, but getting it to match my vision in real life wasn’t easy.” Patience, communication and persistence became key lessons. “It really taught me a lot about problem-solving and not settling for less than what represents Lullaby Bloom.”