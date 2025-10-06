Dubai: Arab Media Award nominations are now open

Dr Maitha Buhumaid, Secretary-General of the Arab Media Award, said: “Over a quarter of a century, the award has embodied an integrated system of professional values ​​rooted in the highest standards of integrity and transparency, earning pride of place in the Arab world and serving as a benchmark for the most influential and inspiring media achievements. As we open nominations for the new cycle, we reaffirm our commitment to keeping pace with the sector’s rapid advancements and ensuring that the award’s criteria reflect the innovative spirit of the times and the changing needs of Arab media.