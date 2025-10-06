Dubai: Arab Media Award nominations are now open

Dubai Press Club announces news for the 25th edition of the award
The Dubai Press Club has opened submissions for the 25th edition of the Arab Media Award, which is held annually under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the directives Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council.
The award continues to strengthen its position as the most prestigious platform for honouring Arab media talent. Submissions are invited across two broad categories: the Arab Journalism Award and the Visual Media Award.
The Arab Media Award, which dates back to 1999, upholds the highest standards of professional ethics and excellence with a rigorous evaluation process characterised by exceptional levels of integrity and transparency. The competition is intense, with thousands of applications received annually from around the Arab world.
Dr Maitha Buhumaid, Secretary-General of the Arab Media Award, said: “Over a quarter of a century, the award has embodied an integrated system of professional values rooted in the highest standards of integrity and transparency, earning pride of place in the Arab world and serving as a benchmark for the most influential and inspiring media achievements. As we open nominations for the new cycle, we reaffirm our commitment to keeping pace with the sector’s rapid advancements and ensuring that the award’s criteria reflect the innovative spirit of the times and the changing needs of Arab media.
“Celebrating 25 years of success, the award is an open invitation to all Arab media professionals to participate in shaping a new chapter of excellence and creativity, so that we can together strengthen the role of media as a bridge for cultural dialogue and a fundamental pillar in building the future.”
Maryam Al Mulla, Director of the Dubai Press Club, added: “The Arab Media Award’s continued success over the past 25 years as the most prestigious event celebrating media excellence in the Arab world makes us immensely proud and motivates us to further consolidate the foundations of this success.
“This success would not have been possible without Dubai’s creative spirit and the vision of its leadership, which continue to inspire excellence.”
The deadline for receiving nominations for the award across its various categories is January 17, 2026.
The two main award categories, the Arab Journalism Award, and the Visual Media Award, comprise several sub-categories highlighting diverse aspects of the industry’s expansion and transformation.
The Arab Journalism Award includes four sub-categories: Political Journalism, Economic Journalism, Investigative Reporting, and Best Columnist. The latter is decided by the Award's Board of Directors, applying stringent professional criteria.
The Visual Media Award includes five categories: Best Economic Programme, Best Social Programme, Best Cultural Programme, Best Documentary Project, and the Best Sports Programme.
Additionally, the Arab Media Award features a special category – the ‘Media Personality of the Year,’ selected by the Award's Board of Directors to recognise a prominent Arab media figure whose work has significantly enriched the regional media landscape.
Nominations for the Arab Media Award are open to individuals and media organisations from across the Arab world via the award's dedicated link: https://dpc.org.ae/ar/AMA/. The winners will be announced during a ceremony held as part of the Arab Media Summit in Dubai.
