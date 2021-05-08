Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: Lt General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, has honoured the winners of the seventh edition of the ‘Holy Quran Tahbeer and its Sciences Award 2021’, in a virtual ceremony. Held on Thursday evening via video-conferencing, the session was attended by 5,407 participants from 81 countries.

Sheikh Saif expressed his gratitude and congratulated the winners of this session for the efforts they made to enhance the true image of Islam, which is mainly focused on human compassion and sympathy.

He thanked all the participants from different countries of the world and all the partners, sponsors and scholars who contributed to the success of the international award, which aims to achieve the wellbeing of mankind and humanity. Sheikh Saif then stressed that the UAE, with the vision of its judicious leadership, opens its doors to the world and welcomes everyone who seeks the wellbeing of mankind and the world.

The ceremony, moderated by the Emirati journalist Ahmed Al Yamahi, started with the playing of the UAE national anthem and the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran by reciter Zayed Sultan Al Mansouri, the winner in the Holy Quran recitation competition (Emirati male category) for the 2021 session.

The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Abdullah bin Beyeh, Chairman of the UAE Fatwa Council, Dr Hamdan Messalam Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Mohamed bin Zayed University for Human Sciences, Dr Mohamed Matar Al Kaabi, President of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments, and the Secretary-General of the Award, Dr Farouk Mahmoud Hamadeh, Religious Adviser at the Crown Prince’s Court in Abu Dhabi, Ahmed Ibrahim Al Tenaiji, Director-General and Chairman of the Supreme Committee of the Award, representatives of sponsoring and supporting companies and a number of other attendees.