As I stepped out from the Mazaya shopping centre, I captured this amazing shot of the sunshine hitting the top of the Burj Khalifa. Standing at a height of 828 meters, laid end to end it would stretch a quarter of the way around the world.
Image Credit: Elizabeth Farris/Gulf News reader
When I first visited Dubai the twisted building, The Infinity Tower, really caught my eye. Situated in the beautiful Dubai Marina.
One of Dubai’s most iconic buildings the amazing Burj Al Arab
Dubai Frame. As the sun goes down the frames beauty is revealed. Standing 150 meters and created out of glass, steel, aluminium and reinforced concrete.
The Atlantis Hotel situated at the apex of The Palm Jumeirah Dubai
The Palm Jumeirah, stretching 5km into the Arabian Gulf. A mind blowing construction and sometimes referred to as the eighth wonder of the world.
Dubai Marina at sunset. A vibrant place to walk around and socialise.
Sparkling Burj Khalifa in the evening sky.
A new and innovative building in Dubai, the museum of the future - beautiful.
And lit up at night. The Arabic calligraphy includes quotes about the future of Dubai.
