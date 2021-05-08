Abu Dhabi University. ADU has allowed its students with overdue fees to continue attending classes through the difficult months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi University (ADU) has given more than Dh50 million to scholarships and financial aid for the academic year 2020-2021, including additional financial support to students whose lives and education have been negatively impacted by COVID-19.

The university’s scholarship and financial aid programmes have eased the financial burden of nearly 14,000 students since ADU’s inception in 2003, according to a university statement issued on Wednesday.

When COVID-19 emerged during the spring semester 2019-2020, it profoundly changed the lives of university students across the world. It impacted enrolment and students’ ability to pay tuition fees, so ADU allowed its students with overdue fees to continue attending classes through the difficult months.

In addition, ADU responded to COVID-19 and the difficulties it presented through several initiatives. In collaboration with First Abu Dhabi Bank, it introduced a new payment facility, ‘Easy Payment Plan’, for students who wanted to pay their tuition fees in instalments with 0 per cent interest. ADU also implemented and enhanced its online offerings, demonstrating a high level of awareness of the required precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the virus. It also put in place counselling services to support students.

Twenty per cent discount

In recognition of their tireless efforts and devotion to safeguarding the health and safety of our community during the COVID-19 outbreak, ADU offered a 20 per cent discount to the UAE’s frontline workers in the health care sector who wished to enrol in undergraduate or postgraduate degrees at ADU.

“ADU is determined to overcome all challenges that ADU and our students might face as a result of the pandemic. We continue to be dedicated to empowering and inspiring outstanding students to pursue their goals. Our scholarships and financial aid programs are available to all students who want to fund their academic programmes. We consider it our duty to provide equal opportunities to students interested in pursuing higher education, enabling them to contribute to society regardless of their financial situation,” said Professor Waqar Ahmad, ADU chancellor.

‘Attracting the brightest students’

In additional to financial aid, ADU scholarships are being provided to outstanding students, through seven main categories, including the Sheikh Hamdan Bin Zayed Scholarship, the President’s Scholarship, the University Scholarship, the Academic Scholarship, the Athletic Scholarship, the Alumni Scholarship, and the Family Tuition Waiver.

“We take pride in attracting the brightest students in the UAE and offer them generous support, to excel in their studies. Our Scholarship and Financial Aid programmes are part of ADU’s corporate social responsibility and are influenced by the UAE’s great leadership. ADU is constantly finding pioneering and innovative ways to support and facilitate the needs of our students to help them achieve their academic degree,” the chancellor said.

Professor Ahmad also thanked donors for generously contributing to our scholarship and financial aid funds.