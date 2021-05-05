1 of 10
Hail and heavy to moderate rain hit parts of Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah on Wednesday.
Image Credit: NCMS/Twitter
Fujairah and other parts of the country were hit by heavy rain this week, causing flash flooding in some areas.
Image Credit: NCMS/Twitter
Valleys around the Dibba-Masafi Road were flooded as a result of heavy rains today afternoon.
Image Credit: NCMS/Twitter
Hailstorms have hit the UAE for the second time in two weeks. Videos posted on official weather channels of the UAE show ice falling in Sharjah's Kalba.
Image Credit: NCMS/Twitter
Hail hit parts of Sharjah on Tuesday evening.
Image Credit: NCMS/Twitter
The NCM has also issued a safety warning, urging people to stay away from wadis or valleys that are prone to flash floods during rains.
Image Credit: NCMS/Twitter
Strong winds and dust storms were reported in some parts of the UAE on Wednesday afternoon, including parts of Dubai and Sharjah.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
In its daily weather forecast, the NCM had predicted that moderate northeasterly to northwesterly winds at the speed of 10 – 20, reaching 35 km/h at times, will blow dust across the country.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Strong winds will cause dust to blow across the country and may reduce visibility at times. Above, Sandstorm in Sharjah..
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Image Credit: NCMS/Twitter