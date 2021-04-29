Sharjah: Emirates School Education Foundation announced on Thursday the start date of the end-of-year (2020-2021) exams for Grade 4 to 12 students.
The exams will start on June 8 and continue until June 17, with all precautionary protocols in place.
Experimental tests will be conducted between May 23 and 27 for students in Grades 4-12 in order to ensure that all matters relating to the examination process are read.
There will be no final examinations in the third semester for students of Grades 1,2 and 3. They will be evaluated according to their performance during the third semester in group A subjects.
The Emirates Foundation for School Education pointed out that the subjects scheduled for the end of the third semester exam for students from Grade 4 to 12 will be for third semester subjects only.
The Foundation confirmed as the authority responsible for the management and operation of public schools in the UAE, it will provide all support required for students, whether technical or academic, to ensure that students take the exams without any obstacles and in the event of any problem, compensatory examinations will be held from June 20 to 24.