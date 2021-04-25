1 of 11
Huda al-Matroushi is one of few Emirati women to venture into the car repair business."I enjoy it a lot," says Matroushi, holding up her oil-stained work glove. "Because I'm on top of my job, and it's my business, I belong to it: I feel proud of myself." Cars have been a hobby for Matroushi, 36, since childhood.
"I like cars and their models and their details. I like sports cars; I like luxurious cars, even normal non-luxurious cars; I love them all." She turned that passion into a profession and now owns and manages a car repair shop in Sharjah.
Matroushi's family had doubts about her pursuing a job in car mechanics, but she asked her father to take a leap of faith with her.
Huda al-Matrooshi learnt how to repair cars in garages. Formally, she studied management leadership as her master’s degree.
Huda with her staff checks a car at her garage in Sharjah.
Huda fixes a car wheel at her garage in Sharjah. She hopes to open a workshop for children to teach them how to fix toy mechanical engines.
Huda is determined to break stereotypes that dictate that women should only work in particular businesses or industries.
Matroushi's male employee, Mohammed Halawani, said it was initially strange to see a woman in charge of the garage.
Matroushi hopes she can transform her single garage into a big repair centre, or open more garages across the UAE.
Gloves of Huda al-Matrooshi.
Huda al-Matrooshi fixes a car wheel at her garage .
