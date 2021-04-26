1 of 10
Exterior of Khalifa University in Abu Dhabi. The Burj Khalifa and other UAE landmarks were lit in the colours of the Indian flag on Sunday night to show solidarity in the battle against COVID-19.
Image Credit: Abu Dhabi Media Office
India is currently fighting one of the worst outbreaks of the virus, with hospitals full and oxygen in drastically short supply. Above, the world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa, in Dubai was illuminated with the Indian flag.
Image Credit: Dubai Media Office
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has affirmed his confidence in India’s ability to overcome the challenge of the resurgence in COVID-19 cases.
Image Credit: Abu Dhabi Media Office
Sheikh Abdullah expressed the UAE’s keenness to dedicate all resources in support of the efforts currently undertaken by the government of India. Sheikh Abdullah extended sincere condolences to Indian Minister of External Affairs, Dr. Jaishankar over the victims of the pandemic, expressing his wishes for health and wellness to the people of India.
Image Credit: Abu Dhabi Media Office
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in a statement on Sunday, expressed its condolences to the government and people of India over the coronavirus deaths and wished a speedy recovery to the ill.
Image Credit: Abu Dhabi Media Office
The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi and Indian expats in the UAE have thanked the UAE for expressing solidarity with India which is battling the worst COVID-19 crisis with the highest number of cases and a shortage of hospital beds and oxygen supply. Above, Abu Dhabi stock exchange.
Image Credit: Abu Dhabi Media Office
Several Indians took to Twitter to echo the sentiments using the hashtag posted by the mission.
Image Credit: Abu Dhabi Media Office
Burj Khalifa carried the message “Stay Strong India” to show solidarity with India in the war against COVID-19.
Image Credit: Dubai Media Office
The Adnoc headquarters in Abu Dhabi's Corniche demonstrated the UAE's support for India during its fight against COVID-19.
Image Credit: Abu Dhabi Media Office
While the Dubai Media office tweeted the video of the tricolour display on the world’s tallest tower, the Abu Dhabi Media Office tweeted images of the Indian national flag from multiple landmarks in the emirate with the same message written in English, Arabic and Hindi. The Indian missions in the UAE retweeted those messages and expressed India’s gratitude towards the UAE’s solidarity in the challenging times.
Image Credit: Abu Dhabi Media Office