The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, in cooperation with the Dubai Charitable Society, the Beit Al Khair Society, the Dar Al Ber Society, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, the Emirates Red Crescent Authority - Dubai, the Khalifa bin Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Works Foundation, Watani Al Emarat Foundation, has distributed 1,422,704 fresh meals for beneficiaries in Dubai and the northern emirates, with a value of more than AED14 million. The distribution started from Ramadan 1st to Ramadan 20th in 20 main areas and 137 distribution points, reflecting the meanings of Community cohesion to achieve the highest levels of health and safety.
As part of its mission to honour the memory of the Founding Father, late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and to reflect his pioneering humanitarian approach, the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre collaborated with the Armed Forces Officers Club & Hotel - the strategic partner of the Centre - on an initiative to distribute 15,000 Iftar meals per day during the holy month of Ramadan, for companies’ staff in labour sites located in different parts of Abu Dhabi. This message reflects the values of giving instilled by the founding father of the UAE to the world and promotes the importance of tolerance championed by the Islamic religion that does not differentiate between human beings in humanitarian action.
Hussain Aboul Hassan with his wife Jolita Möller and their daughter Klaudia Aboul Hassan, before breaking the fast at their residence in Al Garhoud, Dubai. Iftar and Suhour meals in Dubai should be limited to members of the same family living in the same household. Authorities in Dubai said this is a Covid safety measure during the holy month of Ramadan.
Traditional Iftar buffet at Citymax hotel in Al Barsha, Dubai.
Saudi volunteers distribute boxes of Iftar meals at a traffic light in the Saudi Arabian port city of Jeddah.
Drivers having their iftar on the abras in Bur Dubai.
Syrians with a humanitarian organisation prepare an Iftar meal, to be offered to those in need across the city during the Holy month of Ramadan, in Syria's northern city of Aleppo.
Muslims break their fast at the end of the day during the holy month of Ramadan at Independence Square, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Cooks employed by the Islamic Charitable Society prepare portions of the daily 'iftar' for Palestinian orphans, in the West Bank city of Hebron.
A woman receives food packages from a volunteer of the Muslim Community Association Miami and Miami Dolphins Foundations distribute food boxes at a drive thru Iftar food distribution during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Hussein al-Khaled and his family eat their Iftar during the holy month of Ramadan inside a tent at an informal tented settlement in Bar Elias, in the Bekaa Valley, Lebanon.
An Iraqi family eat their Iftar at Imam Ali's Step Mosque, the first mosque built in Basra, during the holy month of Ramadan in Basra, Iraq.
Nour El-Sabah (left) prepares traditional food with her family to sell n in Beni Suef, Egypt.
Iftar buffet at TRYP by Wyndham Dubai which features a delicious selection of mezzeh, live cooking stations, serving authentic Arabic dishes as well a sumptuous dessert spread.
Catholic Cardinal John Onaiyekan distributes food to Muslims as they break their fast at the Al-Habbiyah Mosque in the Guzape District of Abuja, Nigeria.
Locals take pictures with their smartphones of a cannon firing to announce the breaking of the fast during the holy month of Ramadan, in Manama, Bahrain.
Muslim devotees break their Iftar fast along a road during the Holy month of Ramadan in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
Visitors gather for Iftar meal to break their fast at a restaurant of Egypt's museum of civilization, during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Cairo, Egypt. Egyptians can enjoy their iftar and suhoor meals this Ramadan seated just a few metres from 22 royal mummies. Mawlay is an outdoor restaurant at Cairo's National Museum of Egyptian Civilisation that is offering diners a true taste of history.
A person helps volunteer Oudah al-Talib and his son carry a box of meals to deliver for people in need during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Maan, Jordan.
Algerian volunteers from the "Amel Djazair" or "Algeria's Hope" association serve 'iftar' meals to poor families during the holy Muslim month of Ramadan at a charity centre in the Bab el-Oued district of the capital Algeirs.
