UAE President visits UMEX and SimTEX 2026

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan toured both exhibitions, organised by ADNEC Group
Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Thursday visited the seventh edition of the Unmanned Systems Exhibition (UMEX) and the Simulation and Training Exhibition (SimTEX) 2026, held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).
Sheikh Mohamed toured both exhibitions, organised by ADNEC Group, in cooperation with the Ministry of Defence and the Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement. Sheikh Mohamed visited several national and international company pavilions and was briefed on the latest technologies and innovations on display. These included advancements in training and simulation, unmanned systems, robotics, unmanned aerial vehicles, smart control systems, artificial intelligence, future technologies, and more.
During the tour, Sheikh Mohamed engaged with participating entities to learn about the solutions and technologies they offer across the civil, commercial, and defence sectors. He emphasised the importance of UMEX and SimTEX as global platforms for dialogue and knowledge exchange in these vital fields that contribute to development while also reinforcing the UAE’s position as a hub for future technologies and innovation.
Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied on the tour by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; and a number of senior officials.
