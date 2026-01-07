GOLD/FOREX
UAE recalls some Nestlé infant formula products

Emirates Drug Establishment says move is to maintain highest standards of quality, safety

Last updated:
Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
Company officials traced the potential risk to an ingredient supplied to its production lines, international reports said earlier. Photo used for illustrative purposes.
Shutterstock

Dubai: The UAE on Wednesday night announced the recall of some of the infant formula products manufactured by Nestlé.

The Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE), in coordination with Nestlé, announced the “voluntary and precautionary recall” of a limited number of infant formula products.

The recall includes NAN Comfort 1, NAN OPTIPRO 1, NAN SUPREME PRO 1, 2, 3, S-26 Ultima 1, 2, 3, and Alfamino.

The recall was initiated after one of the raw materials used in production was found to contain traces of the Bacillus cereus bacteria, which can produce the toxin cereulide, prompting action to protect consumer health and safety, EDE said.

This follows a global recall of selected baby formula products launched by the Swiss food giant after identifying a potential contamination risk involving a toxin that could cause food-poisoning symptoms in infants

No adverse events

The Emirates Drug Establishment clarified that, to date, no illness or adverse events linked to the affected batches have been reported or confirmed, and that all other Nestlé products remain safe for consumption.

The Establishment emphasised that product safety and quality, particularly when it comes to children’s health, is the Establishment’s highest priority.

Affected batches quarantined

The EDE noted that, in coordination with Nestlé, the affected batches have been quarantined in the company’s and distributors’ warehouses, and that efforts are ongoing to complete the recall of any remaining quantities in accordance with approved regulatory procedures.

It further said that these measures were undertaken to protect public health and safety and that the recall process is being conducted in coordination with the relevant regulatory authorities in the UAE to ensure the complete removal of the affected batches from all points of sale, including online retail platforms.

“These measures were taken as part of the Emirates Drug Establishment’s commitment to reinforcing the national pharmaceutical security system and ensuring the sustainable availability of medical products at the highest standards of quality and safety. The Establishment operates a comprehensive regulatory framework that relies on proactive risk assessment and the monitoring of local and global pharmaceutical supply chains, enhancing the country’s ability to respond swiftly to any incident that may impact the availability or safety of medical product,” EDE added.

