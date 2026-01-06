Nestlé issues urgent global recall of baby formula over toxin fears

Global recall hits Nestlé infant milk amid contamination fears; no illnesses reported yet
Swiss food giant Nestlé has launched a worldwide recall of selected baby formula products after identifying a potential contamination risk involving a toxin that could cause food-poisoning symptoms in infants, health authorities and company statements confirmed on Tuesday.
The recall affects specific batches of SMA infant formula and follow-on formula sold in numerous countries, particularly across Europe — including the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Austria, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Ireland and Switzerland. The company said the products may contain cereulide, a heat-stable toxin produced by strains of the Bacillus cereus bacterium that can trigger nausea, vomiting and abdominal cramps if ingested.
In official notices, Nestlé and national food safety bodies have urged parents and caregivers not to feed the affected formulas to infants and to check packaging against published batch codes. In the UK, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) listed the specific products and codes covered by the recall and advised retailers to display point-of-sale notices with guidance for consumers.
Nestlé said the recall is being carried out 'out of an abundance of caution' and that there have been no confirmed illnesses linked to the recalled products so far. Company officials traced the potential risk to an ingredient supplied to its production lines and said it has begun comprehensive testing of all raw materials involved.
Health authorities have emphasised that cereulide is highly heat-resistant and cannot be destroyed by boiling or during normal preparation of the formulas, heightening the need for vigilance among caregivers. They also advised that anyone with health concerns after possible exposure should contact medical professionals promptly.
