Nestlé infant formula recall in UAE: How to check if your baby's NAN, S26 or Alfamino is affected and get refund

Dubai: Parents in the UAE are being urged to check their infant formula products following a precautionary recall of specific batches of Nestlé's NAN, S26 and Alfamino brands distributed across eight Middle East and North African (MENA) countries.
On Thursday, the Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE), which announced the recall in the UAE on Wednesday night, urged members of the of the public to report any related cases while Nestlé released details of the voluntary recall of batches distributed in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Iran and Egypt.
Parents and caregivers can report any related cases in the UAE via pv@ede.gov.ae, according to EDE which also posted images of some of the affected products' tins on social media.
Meanwhile, in a statement issued on its website, Nestlé MENA provided links to the list of affected products with batch codes in each MENA country and how to get a refund.
The recall includes NAN Comfort 1, NAN Optipro 1, NAN Supreme Pro 1, 2 and 3, S-26 Ultima 1, 2 and 3, and Alfamino products.
Nestlé said batch codes can be found on the base of the tin and issued country-specific lists showing which batches are affected. Parents can check the Nestlé MENA website for each of the eight impacted countries to verify if their product batch is included in the recall. A screenshot of the UAE list is attached here.
The batches impacted are specific and different per country.
Countries not affected by the recall in the MENA region include Algeria, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Palestine, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia and Yemen.
"If you are in possession of an affected batch, please contact the local Nestlé Consumer Engagement Centre for a refund or product replacement. The number is on the tin," the company advised.
Parents may be asked to share a photo of the product and batch code to facilitate a refund or replacement.
Nestlé stressed that relevant customers and distributors holding the identified batches were notified, and standard instructions were issued to block and remove the affected quantities from store shelves.
Earlier on Wednesday, EDE said, in coordination with Nestlé, the affected batches had been quarantined in the company’s and distributors’ warehouses, and that efforts were ongoing to complete the recall of any remaining quantities in accordance with approved regulatory procedures.
“The recall process is being conducted in coordination with the relevant regulatory authorities in the UAE to ensure the complete removal of the affected batches from all points of sale, including online retail platforms,” said EDE.
The Swiss food giant emphasised that infant wellbeing remains paramount throughout this process.
"The safety, health, and wellbeing of infants is our absolute priority," the company stated.
The global recall was initiated after one of the raw materials used in production was found to contain traces of the Bacillus cereus bacteria, which can produce the toxin cereulide.
"This voluntary recall is a precautionary measure that is due to the potential presence of cereulide in one of the ingredients from a supplier used in the batches concerned," Nestlé explained.
The company confirmed that no cases of illness have been linked to the affected batches to date.
"No illness has been confirmed to date in relation to this. Nevertheless, Nestlé has decided to perform this precautionary product recall in full cooperation with the local authorities in each of the impacted countries and out of an abundance of caution and in line with Nestlé's strict quality and food safety protocols," the statement read.
Emirates Drug Establishment had also clarified on Wednesday that, to date, no illness or adverse events linked to the affected batches have been reported or confirmed, and that all other Nestlé products remain safe for consumption.
The company reassured consumers that the recall is limited in scope.
"All other Nestlé products and other batches of the same products that are not in the scope of this recall are safe to consume. We are committed to providing clear, transparent information and support for everyone throughout this process," Nestlé stated.
The EDE had also emphasised that product safety and quality, particularly when it comes to children's health, remains the authority's highest priority, operating a comprehensive regulatory framework that relies on proactive risk assessment and monitoring of local and global pharmaceutical supply chains.
Check batch codes on the base of infant formula tins
Visit country-specific links to verify if your batch is affected
Report affected products in the UAE to pv@ede.gov.ae
Contact Nestlé Consumer Engagement Centre (number on tin) for refunds
