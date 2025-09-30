ICP’s purpose-driven visas to attract global talent, tourism, events, and entertainment
Dubai: The UAE has introduced four new categories of visit visas aimed at specialists in artificial intelligence, the entertainment sector, events, cruise ships, and leisure boats.
On Monday, September 29, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP), in addition to the new visit visa categories, also announced new regulations and updates regarding the durations, conditions, and rules for several existing visas.
According to ICP, the move supports the UAE’s goal of opening up to the world and attracting talented individuals, experts, and entrepreneurs, particularly in technology, artificial intelligence, entertainment, and tourism.
The first category is an entry visa for specialists in artificial intelligence. This visa may be issued for a single or multiple trips and for a specified period, provided that a letter is submitted from the sponsor or host, which must be an establishment specialised in the field of technology.
The second category is an entry visa for entertainment. It is granted to foreigners coming for a temporary period for the purpose of entertainment.
The third category is a visit visa for events. This visa is issued for a temporary period and allows foreigners to attend festivals, exhibitions, conferences, seminars, or economic, cultural, sports, religious, community, and educational activities, among others. The sponsor or host must be a public or private sector entity, and a letter from the hosting organisation detailing the event and its duration is required.
The fourth category allows the authority to grant a multiple-entry visa for tourism purposes via cruise ships and pleasure boats for a temporary period. This visa requires a tourist itinerary for entering the country, and the guarantor or host must be a licensed establishment for this type of activity.
In 2022, the UAE introduced new visit visas, specifically the job seeker visit visa for graduates from top global universities and the visit visa to explore business opportunities.
In the recent announcement on Monday, ICP added a condition for the business exploration visa, specifying that any visitor wishing to explore business establishment opportunities must demonstrate financial solvency according to the nature of the activity they intend to pursue, or already be practising that activity through an existing establishment, a company outside the country, or professionally.
Applicants generally need a sponsor or host for these visas. Depending on the category, this may be:
A licensed technology company (for AI specialists).
An entertainment organiser (for entertainers).
A public or private sector entity (for event attendees).
A licensed cruise or leisure operator (for cruise and boat tourists).
Applications must be made through the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP).
These new visit visa categories show how the UAE is tailoring its entry system to match its economic and cultural ambitions. By creating purpose-specific visas, the authorities aim to:
Attract global experts in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.
Support the entertainment and cultural industries.
Facilitate international participation in exhibitions, conferences, and festivals.
Boost cruise and leisure tourism, which is a growing part of the UAE’s tourism strategy.
