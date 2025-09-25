GOLD/FOREX
UAE entry permit applications now require passport cover page

The new mandatory document is applicable to all nationalities

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
1 MIN READ
Picture used for illustrative purposes.
Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Applicants for UAE entry permits are now required to submit a copy of their passport’s external cover page, according to Amer Centres in Dubai and typing centres in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Staff at these centres told Gulf News they had received a circular from immigration departments this month introducing the new requirement.

The notice stated: “Passport external page has been added as a mandatory document for all entry permit applications. This requirement applies to all nationalities and all visa types and affects the following application types – new entry permit.”

Gulf News has contacted the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) for an official comment.

Important note: This article is for information purposes only. Applicants should always check with the relevant authorities – ICP and GDRFA-Dubai – for the latest requirements and guidance. For ICP, the toll-free number is 600 522222 and for GDRFA-Dubai, the toll-free number is 800 5111.

UAE Visas

