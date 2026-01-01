Why Tsitsipas considered quitting tennis during 2025 season

Ex-World No 3 admitted situation reached a breaking point after his US Open defeat
Dubai: Stefanos Tsitsipas revealed on Thursday that he seriously contemplated retiring from tennis after enduring months of debilitating back pain throughout much of the 2025 season.
The former World No 3, now ranked 36th after playing only two Davis Cup matches since his second-round exit at the US Open, said his ongoing medical treatment is finally showing positive results. “I’m most excited to see how my actual training responds with regard to my back,” the 27-year-old said as he prepared to begin his 2026 season representing Greece at the mixed-teams United Cup in Perth.
“My biggest concern was whether I could even finish a match,” added the 2023 Australian Open finalist, who said the injury had plagued him for “the last six or eight months.”
“I kept asking myself, ‘Can I play another match without pain?’”
Tsitsipas admitted the situation reached a breaking point after his US Open defeat to Germany’s Daniel Altmaier.
“I got really scared after that loss. I couldn’t walk for two days. That’s when you start reconsidering the future of your career,” he said.
Following multiple medical consultations, Tsitsipas said he is now confident in his current treatment plan.
“My biggest win for 2026 would be not having to worry about finishing matches,” he said, noting he completed five weeks of pain-free off-season training.
“It gives you great feedback knowing you had a pre-season without pain. I hope it stays that way. I want to deliver in 2026 and at the United Cup.
“I’ve put in the work. The most important thing is having full belief that I can return to where I was. I’ll try everything to make that happen.”
Greece have become regular contenders in the four-year history of the United Cup, staged in Perth and Sydney, with fellow comeback hopeful Maria Sakkari — also a former world No. 3 — joining Tsitsipas in the squad.
“We’re here again with a strong team and great spirit,” Tsitsipas said. “We’re prepared for war — we are Greek. We’re going big.”
Greece have been drawn in a group alongside Naomi Osaka’s Japan and Emma Raducanu-led Britain.
