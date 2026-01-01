GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Tennis

Why Tsitsipas considered quitting tennis during 2025 season

Ex-World No 3 admitted situation reached a breaking point after his US Open defeat

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas hits a forehand return to Germany’s Daniel Altmaier during their men's singles second round tennis match on day five of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, on August 28, 2025.
Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas hits a forehand return to Germany’s Daniel Altmaier during their men's singles second round tennis match on day five of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, on August 28, 2025.
AFP

Dubai: Stefanos Tsitsipas revealed on Thursday that he seriously contemplated retiring from tennis after enduring months of debilitating back pain throughout much of the 2025 season.

The former World No 3, now ranked 36th after playing only two Davis Cup matches since his second-round exit at the US Open, said his ongoing medical treatment is finally showing positive results. “I’m most excited to see how my actual training responds with regard to my back,” the 27-year-old said as he prepared to begin his 2026 season representing Greece at the mixed-teams United Cup in Perth.

“My biggest concern was whether I could even finish a match,” added the 2023 Australian Open finalist, who said the injury had plagued him for “the last six or eight months.”

“I kept asking myself, ‘Can I play another match without pain?’”

Tsitsipas admitted the situation reached a breaking point after his US Open defeat to Germany’s Daniel Altmaier.

“I got really scared after that loss. I couldn’t walk for two days. That’s when you start reconsidering the future of your career,” he said.

Following multiple medical consultations, Tsitsipas said he is now confident in his current treatment plan.

“My biggest win for 2026 would be not having to worry about finishing matches,” he said, noting he completed five weeks of pain-free off-season training.

“It gives you great feedback knowing you had a pre-season without pain. I hope it stays that way. I want to deliver in 2026 and at the United Cup.

“I’ve put in the work. The most important thing is having full belief that I can return to where I was. I’ll try everything to make that happen.”

Greece have become regular contenders in the four-year history of the United Cup, staged in Perth and Sydney, with fellow comeback hopeful Maria Sakkari — also a former world No. 3 — joining Tsitsipas in the squad.

“We’re here again with a strong team and great spirit,” Tsitsipas said. “We’re prepared for war — we are Greek. We’re going big.”

Greece have been drawn in a group alongside Naomi Osaka’s Japan and Emma Raducanu-led Britain.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Edison David received the prestigious appointment for his services to education.

Filipino teacher makes history with an MBE in the UK

2m read
Smith was transported to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital where she was ultimately pronounced deceased

The Lion King star stabbed to death at 25

2m read
Partial Intersection Closures Announced on King Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi announces partial road closures this week

1m read
Stefano Pioli.

Former Milan and Al Nassr coach Stefano Pioli sacked

2m read