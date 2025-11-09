GOLD/FOREX
Tennis

After 101st title Novak Djokovic withdraws from ATP Finals

Serb star said a shoulder injury will prevent him from competing in season-ending event

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Djokovic wins 101st title in Athens but withdraws from ATP Finals due to injury

Dubai: Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the ATP Finals for the second straight year, just days after defeating Lorenzo Musetti in a gruelling three-hour final.

The world No 1 announced that a shoulder injury will prevent him from competing in the season-ending event for the top eight men’s players, which begins Sunday in Turin, Italy. “I’m sad to share that I need to withdraw due to an ongoing injury,” Djokovic wrote on social media.

His withdrawal opens the door for Musetti to take his place, despite losing to Djokovic in the Athens final — a result that had initially secured the last qualifying spot for Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Djokovic, a seven-time ATP Finals champion, also missed last year’s edition due to injury.

Just a day earlier, the 24-time Grand Slam winner captured the 101st title of his career, rallying past Musetti 4—6, 6—3, 7—5 in Athens. Djokovic is now one of only three players to have surpassed 100 career titles, trailing Roger Federer (103) and all-time leader Jimmy Connors (109).

At 38 years and five months, Djokovic became the oldest ATP tournament winner since Australia’s Ken Rosewall, who triumphed in Hong Kong at age 43 in 1977.

“It was an incredible battle — three hours of physical tennis,” Djokovic said after the match. “It could have gone either way. Congrats to Lorenzo for an amazing performance. I’m very proud of myself for pushing through.”

The Athens title marked Djokovic’s second trophy of 2025, following his win on the clay of Geneva in May.

“Novak, there aren’t many words to describe what you’ve achieved,” Musetti said in his runner-up speech. “Even at your age, you’re still teaching us lessons every time we share the court. Thank you for that.”

Djokovic, long qualified for the ATP Finals, had kept fans guessing about his participation. His decision to end his season early means he will skip the prestigious event for a second consecutive year.

Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting.
