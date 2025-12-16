Dubai Police highlights excellence at Six Sigma Success Stories Forum

Dubai Police specialists presented vital improvement projects: rapid drug screening & more
Dubai: Dubai Police showcased its commitment to excellence and continuous improvement during the third edition of the Six Sigma Success Stories Forum, held at the Dubai Police Officers Club.
The event was attended by Dr Major General Ahmad Zaal bin Krishan Almuhairi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Financial and Administrative Sector Affairs, alongside assistant commanders, directors of general departments, employees and experts in artificial intelligence, quality and Six Sigma methodologies.
In his opening remarks, Al Muhairi said the forum reflects Dubai Police’s ongoing efforts to strengthen excellence practices and embed a culture of continuous improvement across its operational system. He noted that the force’s long-standing journey of innovation has relied on development and improvement tools that have helped shape a policing model recognised at the global level.
He also underscored the importance of implementing the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who has emphasised that continuous improvement is a fundamental principle of government work and that every system is open to improvement.
Al Muhairi praised the forum’s content for promoting knowledge exchange and sharing best practices in Six Sigma and workplace development, particularly as organisations adapt to rapid transformations driven by artificial intelligence.
The forum opened with a keynote lecture by Dr Mohammad Qasim, Dean of the Dubai Future Academy, who spoke about the future of artificial intelligence and robotics and the profound changes they are bringing to institutions. He highlighted how AI can enhance quality methodologies and support continuous improvement.
Mousa Faisal, Senior Vice President of Operations Research and Effectiveness at Emirates Airline, delivered a presentation on the airline’s approach to managing institutional excellence, outlining how advanced management frameworks can translate into measurable results and stronger competitiveness.
International expert Luis Quelhas, Senior Director at Kaizen Institute Middle East and Western Europe, discussed Kaizen culture as a smart approach to business management, explaining how daily improvement practices can elevate performance from average to world-class levels.
Dr Mahmoud Awad from the American University of Sharjah presented a session on Six Sigma in the age of artificial intelligence, focusing on how traditional quality tools, combined with automation and smart data analysis, are reshaping modern improvement and development practices.
The forum also featured presentations of practical improvement projects led by Dubai Police specialists. These included a rapid screening project to detect drug use by the General Department of Forensic Evidence and Criminology, presented by Amina Ibrahim Al Bshalaat, and a project aimed at reducing injuries during physical education classes, presented by Lieutenant Colonel Abdullah Rashid Al Suwaidi and expert Yousuf Mohammad Ibrahim, highlighting its impact on improving safety standards in schools.
Another project reviewed ways to accelerate chromatographic detection of narcotic substances. It was presented by expert Asmaa Mohammad Saleh and engineer Ahood Yousuf Ahmed Al Ali from the General Department of Forensic Evidence and Criminology.
At the conclusion of the forum, Almuhairi honoured the speakers and project presenters, thanking them for their contributions and the insights shared with participants.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox