Crowds gather in Al Khawaneej for Dubai Police Academy pre-graduation parade

Strong public turnout for Dubai Police Academy pre-graduation parade
xLarge crowds gathered in Al Khawaneej to watch the Dubai Police Academy’s pre-graduation parade, held ahead of the official graduation ceremony scheduled for January 22.
The event was attended by senior Dubai Police officials, including Major General Dr Ahmad Zaal bin Krishan Almuhairi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Financial and Administrative Affairs, and Major General Hareb Al Shamsi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Affairs, alongside senior officers, assistant commanders, and directors of general departments and police stations.
Residents, families, and parents of graduating cadets turned out in large numbers, with strong participation from the wider Dubai community, underscoring public interest in the academy’s annual celebrations.
The parade forms part of a series of activities marking the graduation of the 33rd batch of male cadets, the sixth batch of female cadets, university students from the 33rd course, and foundation course students for the 2025–2026 academic year.
Spectators watched a tightly coordinated display highlighting discipline, readiness, and professionalism. The programme featured performances by the Dubai Police Academy band, a silent drill, a procession of historic police vehicles, tourist security patrols, Ghiath patrol units, bicycle and motorcycle teams, the Hatta Brave team, VIP protection units, a SWAT armoured vehicle and water scooter, transport and rescue patrols, a mobile operations room, crime scene units, police dogs, and mounted patrols.
Attendees praised the organisation and precision of the parade, saying it reflected Dubai Police’s operational readiness and strong community engagement, while reinforcing public confidence in the force and pride in the graduating cadets.
