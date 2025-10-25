It was a summer well-spent. I double-check with him, the names because I could hardly imagine them and he willingly obliges to share the names: Spiny tailed lizard, a collared kingfisher, Arabian Horned Viper, Arabian Gazelle, Gyr Falcon, Black fat tailed scorpion and Arabian oryx. He shares some facts too. “The lizard, or dhub can live for around 80 years and they live in areas where they can burrow through,” he says, talking about them with so much affection, that I almost feel endeared to something that normally would terrify the living daylights out of me. And, as he says, it can go a week without food and water.