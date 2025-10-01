Tropical system forms in Arabian Sea, no impact on UAE so far

Meanwhile, local weather over the coming days is expected to be humid in the mornings in some coastal and inland areas, with occasional fog or light mist. Skies will range from clear to partly cloudy. Winds will be light to moderate from northwest to northeast, occasionally reaching 35 km/h. Seas will be light to moderate, occasionally rough in the western Arabian Gulf, and light in the Sea of Oman, with waves in the Arabian Gulf rising to moderate to choppy levels by Sunday.