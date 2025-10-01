GOLD/FOREX
Tropical system forms in Arabian Sea, no impact on UAE so far

Forecasters monitoring cyclone’s path as it develops, while local weather remains calm

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Abu Dhabi: The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has reassured the public that a developing tropical system in the northern Arabian Sea, near the Indian coastline, is not expected to affect the UAE currently. Models indicate the low-pressure area could intensify into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours, moving west-southwest toward the central Arabian Sea.

NCM noted that forecast accuracy on the system’s strength and path will improve as it develops further.

Meanwhile, local weather over the coming days is expected to be humid in the mornings in some coastal and inland areas, with occasional fog or light mist. Skies will range from clear to partly cloudy. Winds will be light to moderate from northwest to northeast, occasionally reaching 35 km/h. Seas will be light to moderate, occasionally rough in the western Arabian Gulf, and light in the Sea of Oman, with waves in the Arabian Gulf rising to moderate to choppy levels by Sunday.

