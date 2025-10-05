Sunday, October 5: Fair to partly cloudy skies with rising morning humidity. Fog or mist may form over coastal and inland areas, while dust could appear in eastern regions. Northwesterly winds will be light to moderate at 10–25 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h. The Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea will be rough early, calming to moderate later. Motorists should exercise caution due to reduced visibility from fog.