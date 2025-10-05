Residents and motorists are advised to exercise caution
Abu Dhabi: The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued warnings for fog and gusty winds across parts of the UAE. Visibility is expected to drop during early morning hours, while temperatures may dip slightly compared with previous days. Residents and motorists are advised to exercise caution.
Motorists are urged to drive carefully and adhere to the updated speed limits in foggy conditions. Abu Dhabi Police have reminded drivers to comply with instructions displayed on smart towers, which automatically reduce speed limits on roads and highways during adverse weather.
Authorities had earlier announced a reduction of speed limits on some major roads to enhance motorist safety. Abu Dhabi Police set speed limits to 80 km/h on key routes, including:
Al Taf Road (Sweihan Roundabout – Al Saad)
Abu Dhabi – Al Ain Road (Rimah – Al Sad)
In their latest update, Abu Dhabi Police confirmed that speed limits on Abu Dhabi’s external roads have now returned to normal. Drivers are reminded to follow instructions displayed on smart information boards and remain alert while driving in foggy conditions.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) reported that Tropical Cyclone Shakthi, currently classified as a tropical storm, is centred northeast of the Arabian Sea at latitude 21.9°N and longitude 64.2°E, with sustained winds of 100–120 km/h.
The storm is expected to weaken gradually into a tropical depression by October 7, tracking west-southwest across the central Arabian Sea before curving eastward from October 6. Wind speeds are forecast to drop to 65–90 km/h as the system dissipates. The NCM confirmed that the cyclone poses no impact on the UAE.
Sunday, October 5: Fair to partly cloudy skies with rising morning humidity. Fog or mist may form over coastal and inland areas, while dust could appear in eastern regions. Northwesterly winds will be light to moderate at 10–25 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h. The Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea will be rough early, calming to moderate later. Motorists should exercise caution due to reduced visibility from fog.
Monday, October 6: Skies remain fair to partly cloudy, with humid overnight conditions and a chance of fog or mist. Eastern clouds may appear by afternoon. Winds from NW to NE at 10–25 km/h, gusting up to 30 km/h. Seas slight in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.
Tuesday, October 7: Fair to partly cloudy with morning fog or mist possible. Winds shifting from southeasterly to northwesterly at 10–25 km/h, gusting up to 30 km/h. Seas remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.
Wednesday, October 8: Similar fair to partly cloudy skies, with possible fog or mist along coastal areas. Southeasterly to northwesterly winds at 10–25 km/h, gusting up to 30 km/h. Seas remain slight.
Thursday, October 9: Fair to partly cloudy and humid, with morning fog or mist likely. Clouds may appear eastward by afternoon. Southeasterly to northeasterly winds at 10–25 km/h, gusting up to 35 km/h. Seas slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
Conditions across the UAE are expected to remain largely stable over the coming days. Early mornings may see fog and reduced visibility, particularly along coastal and inland areas. Inland temperatures will remain high, with rising humidity at night. Winds will stay light to moderate, with occasional gusts. The NCM urges residents and motorists to remain alert during early morning hours.
|Day
|Weather
|Temperature (°C)
|Wind
|Sea
|Notes
|Sun, Oct 5
|Fair to partly cloudy; humid morning with fog/mist; dust in east
|High 42.7 (Sweihan), Low 19.9 (Raknah)
|NW 10–25 km/h, gusts 40 km/h
|Rough early, later moderate
|Reduced visibility in morning; drive cautiously
|Mon, Oct 6
|Fair to partly cloudy; humid overnight; clouds eastward by afternoon
|NW–NE 10–25 km/h, gusts 30 km/h
|Slight
|Chance of morning fog/mist
|Tue, Oct 7
|Fair to partly cloudy; humid; morning fog/mist
|SE turning NW 10–25 km/h, gusts 30 km/h
|Slight
|Wed, Oct 8
|Fair to partly cloudy; fog/mist possible
|SE–NW 10–25 km/h, gusts 30 km/h
|Slight
