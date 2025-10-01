GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Weather

Weather alert: Fog engulfs parts of the UAE early Wednesday morning, Abu Dhabi Police warns drivers

Drivers urged to follow the changing speed limits on electronic boards

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
2 MIN READ
Drivers were urged to take extra care as thick fog is expected to significantly reduce visibility.
Drivers were urged to take extra care as thick fog is expected to significantly reduce visibility.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: A blanket of thick fog engulfed many parts of the UAE on Wednesday morning. The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has cautioned motorists in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, of reduced visibility on roads.

Red and yellow weather alerts indicated that many parts of the country will be affected by different intensities of fog till 9am on Wednesday morning. According to the alert visibility fell below 1000 meters in these areas. 

In Dubai, fog was reported over Al Jaddaf, Al Aweer, Expo City, and Khalifa Tower. In Abu Dhabi, fog developed over Al Falah, Al Riyad City, Bani Yas, AlShawamekh. Fog was also reported over the Dubai-Abu Dhabi road and Abu Dhabi Al Ain Road. 

Abu Dhabi Police warned drivers to drive carefully and speed limits were reduced in some parts of the Emirate.

A safety warning posted by Abu Dhabi Police on social media read: “During periods of fog, the maximum speed on Abu Dhabi roads is reduced to 80 kms/hr, and motorists are urged to follow this limit for their own safety and that of other road users.”

According to the daily weather forecast by NCM, temperatures are expected to go up to 37 to 42°C in most parts of the country, except in the mountains.

Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –30 km/h, reaching up to 50 km/h at times.

The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, getting stronger with the cloud activity and reducing horizontal visibility.

Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.

The relative humidity is expected to increase at night and on Thursday morning with a chance of fog and mist formation in some coastal and internal areas such as Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. The maximum humidity is expected to reach 90 per cent.

The sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times westward in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Fog alert in Abu Dhabi

Fog alert in Abu Dhabi, rough sea NCM warns

2m read
UAE issues red, yellow fog alerts; police warn drivers

UAE issues red, yellow fog alerts; police warn drivers

2m read
UAE braces for hot, humid Monday with chance of morning fog

Weather alert: Will humidity make Monday hotter in UAE?

1m read
Various areas across the UAE reported heavy fog on Wednesday morning, as unstable weather conditions especially affected Abu Dhabi.

Fog in Abu Dhabi, NCM urge caution amid low visibility

3m read