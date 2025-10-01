Weather alert: Fog engulfs parts of the UAE early Wednesday morning, Abu Dhabi Police warns drivers

Drivers urged to follow the changing speed limits on electronic boards
Dubai: A blanket of thick fog engulfed many parts of the UAE on Wednesday morning. The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has cautioned motorists in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, of reduced visibility on roads.
Red and yellow weather alerts indicated that many parts of the country will be affected by different intensities of fog till 9am on Wednesday morning. According to the alert visibility fell below 1000 meters in these areas.
In Dubai, fog was reported over Al Jaddaf, Al Aweer, Expo City, and Khalifa Tower. In Abu Dhabi, fog developed over Al Falah, Al Riyad City, Bani Yas, AlShawamekh. Fog was also reported over the Dubai-Abu Dhabi road and Abu Dhabi Al Ain Road.
Abu Dhabi Police warned drivers to drive carefully and speed limits were reduced in some parts of the Emirate.
A safety warning posted by Abu Dhabi Police on social media read: “During periods of fog, the maximum speed on Abu Dhabi roads is reduced to 80 kms/hr, and motorists are urged to follow this limit for their own safety and that of other road users.”
According to the daily weather forecast by NCM, temperatures are expected to go up to 37 to 42°C in most parts of the country, except in the mountains.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –30 km/h, reaching up to 50 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, getting stronger with the cloud activity and reducing horizontal visibility.
Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The relative humidity is expected to increase at night and on Thursday morning with a chance of fog and mist formation in some coastal and internal areas such as Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. The maximum humidity is expected to reach 90 per cent.
The sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times westward in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.
