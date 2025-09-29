Weather update: Will tropical storm near India hit UAE this week?

Here's how the Arabian Sea low-pressure system will change UAE weather
Dubai: The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) in the UAE has issued an advisory regarding a low-pressure system currently positioned over the Indian coasts. Announced on September 29, the NCM confirmed that numerical weather models indicate the potential for this low-pressure area to develop into a tropical system by October 1st. This development is expected to occur northeast of the Arabian Sea near the Indian coasts, with the system forecast to subsequently track towards the central Arabian Sea.
Crucially, the NCM has clarified that there will be no direct impact on the UAE. Officials have strongly reiterated that the country is safe from the effects of this developing weather pattern. The Centre emphasised that tropical events are inherently volatile and prone to "many rapid and sudden changes." Therefore, the NCM is maintaining continuous monitoring of the situation and has committed to posting regular, timely updates on any significant developments as they occur.
Independent weather source, storm_ae, has reported that current satellite images show the low-pressure formation is already active over the western Indian state of Gujarat. This area is experiencing severe weather, marked by a heavy multiplication of marble clouds, torrential rainfall, and significant lightning and thunder. This intense weather has already resulted in localised flooding across large parts of Gujarat, particularly in its coastal regions. The low is anticipated to gradually move west and northwest towards the open Arabian Sea in the coming days.
As the low-pressure area moves into the Arabian Sea, it is highly likely to gain further strength and moisture, drawing energy from the warm waters. This process is expected to allow it to become the first orbital state of the second season for the Arabian Sea. In the daily update, the NCM has also forecasted rough seas for the Arabian Sea area. This cautionary marine condition is expected to last until October 2nd. Beachgoers and all marine activity participants are strongly advised to exercise extreme caution due to the rough sea conditions during this period.
