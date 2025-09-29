Weather update: Will tropical storm near India hit UAE this week?

As the low-pressure area moves into the Arabian Sea, it is highly likely to gain further strength and moisture, drawing energy from the warm waters. This process is expected to allow it to become the first orbital state of the second season for the Arabian Sea. In the daily update, the NCM has also forecasted rough seas for the Arabian Sea area. This cautionary marine condition is expected to last until October 2nd. Beachgoers and all marine activity participants are strongly advised to exercise extreme caution due to the rough sea conditions during this period.