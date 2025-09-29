Weather alert: Fog in Abu Dhabi, rough sea due to strong winds in the Arabian Gulf

Abu Dhabi Police advised drivers to follow the changing speed limits for their safety
Dubai: Drivers must be extra cautious on the road as foggy conditions were reported in parts of the UAE on Monday morning. The National Center of Meteorology issued an yellow weather alert cautioning motorists of low visibility on the roads in these areas till 9.00am.
This morning, foggy conditions were reported in Habshan, Liwa and Asab in Abu Dhabi. Abu Dhabi Police have urged motorists to drive carefully during the fog.
Today, the weather in general across most parts of the country will be partly cloudy with hazy skies.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 38 -43°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 20-26°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 36-40°C, and 29-33°C in the mountainous regions.
The NCM added: “Light to moderate winds, freshening at times will cause blowing dust and sand at a speed of 15 – 25, reaching 40 km/hr.”
Humidity will reach up to 70-90 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 45-65 per cent.
The relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Tuesday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.
Be careful if you are planning to head to the beach as conditions at the Arabian Gulf are expected to be rough and slight to moderate at the Oman Sea.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox