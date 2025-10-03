GOLD/FOREX
Arabian Sea depression to intensify, no threat to UAE

The National Centre of Meteorology forecast depression to intensify over coming days

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Abu Dhabi: The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has said a deep depression over the northeast Arabian Sea is likely to intensify into a tropical storm within the next three days, but confirmed it poses no threat to the UAE.

In its latest bulletin, the NCM reported the system’s position at 21.3°N and 67.1°E, with wind speeds estimated between 65 and 85 km/h.

Forecast models suggest the depression will gradually strengthen, reaching tropical storm status with winds of 100–120 km/h as it tracks west-southwest towards the central Arabian Sea over the coming days.

