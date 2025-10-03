The National Centre of Meteorology forecast depression to intensify over coming days
In its latest bulletin, the NCM reported the system’s position at 21.3°N and 67.1°E, with wind speeds estimated between 65 and 85 km/h.
Forecast models suggest the depression will gradually strengthen, reaching tropical storm status with winds of 100–120 km/h as it tracks west-southwest towards the central Arabian Sea over the coming days.
