UAE weather: Fog alert issued over these parts of the country

Humidity to hit 90 per cent, fog and mist expected tonight and on Saturday morning
Dubai: Red and yellow fog alerts were issued across parts of the country, this morning. According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), foggy skies was reported in Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain and Sharjah.
The NCM also issued an alert stating there will be a “deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some coastal areas especially northward until 9am, today”.
Drivers are strongly advised to reduce their speed and remain vigilant while on the roads, as low visibility conditions pose potential hazards.
In addition to the fog, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy at times, with a gradual decline in temperatures throughout the day.
Temperature highs across coastal and island regions is expected to be between 35 and 39 degree Celsius, while temperature lows will be between 25 and 30 degree Celsius.
The NCM added, residents can expect, “Light to moderate winds at times at a speed of 15– 25km/hr, reaching 35 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”
The NCM also said that relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Saturday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.
Humidity will be high at 70-90 per cent in the coastal areas whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 50-70 per cent, and 70-90 per cent in the internal areas.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea, the NCM added.
