UAE weather alert: Dense fog in Abu Dhabi, NCM forecasts rain on Tuesday

Drivers cautioned as visibility dips across key regions until 9am
Dubai: Motorists driving on Abu Dhabi roads should be extra cautious today. The Met Office has warned that dense fog is expected in some areas till 9 am.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued yellow weather alerts indicating low visibility in these areas.
Dense fog was reported in Arjan, Madinat Zayed (Al Dhafra region), Sweihan and other areas of Abu Dhabi this morning.
According to the NCM forecast, the weather across the country is expected to be partly cloudy, particularly in the eastern regions, including Khor Fakkan, Ras Al Khaimah, and the southern areas, especially Al Ain. There is a possibility of convective clouds forming in the afternoon, which could result in rainfall.
Also, be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM warned: “Light to moderate winds at times, [which] will cause blowing dust and sand.”
Temperature highs in the country are expected to be between 33 to 37°C, and temperature lows will average between 16 to 20°C.
In coastal areas, the average temperature will be between 30 to 35°C, and 22 to 28°C in mountainous regions of the UAE.
Humidity will be high at 70 to 90 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions, it is expected to be 65 to 85 per cent.
The NCM also said that relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Wednesday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox