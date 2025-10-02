Why UAE weather brings dense morning fog and humidity as the long summer ends?

Sea breeze vs desert heat: As the weather cools, the air blowing from the Arabian Sea toward the land is noticeably cooler. Simultaneously, the desert sands, having absorbed intense heat throughout the day, release this hot air into the atmosphere overnight.

The mixing: When this warmer, rising desert air meets the cooler, sea-driven breeze, the moisture in the air rapidly precipitates. This process is similar to the 'misty eyeglasses phenomenon' you experience when stepping out of an air-conditioned space: the humidity in the warmer air instantly condenses upon contact with a colder surface.