Weather update: Fog alert as UAE braces for hot and humid conditions

NCM forecasts highs of 40°C along the coast, with rising humidity overnight

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Dubai: The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast clear to partly cloudy conditions across the UAE on Sunday, turning humid overnight and into Monday morning, especially over coastal and inland areas, with a chance of fog or light fog in some regions.

In its daily bulletin, the NCM said winds will be light to moderate, occasionally fresh over the sea, blowing from the southeast to northwest at speeds of 10–25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.

Over the Arabian Gulf, seas are expected to be slight to moderate, becoming rough in the western region at night. The first high tide will be at 3:52pm, followed by the second at 5:45am. The first low tide is expected at 9:10am, and the second at 11:22pm.

In the Sea of Oman, conditions will remain slight, with high tides at 12:01pm and 2:15am, and low tides at 7:48am and 7:08pm.

Temperatures will remain hot during the day, peaking at 42°C in Liwa and 41°C in Al Ain, while coastal cities such as Abu Dhabi and Dubai will see highs of 40°C.

Overnight lows will range between 25°C and 31°C, with humidity rising to 95 per cent in Abu Dhabi and 90 per cent in Dubai, increasing the likelihood of fog before sunrise on Monday.

The following table outlines the forecasted maximum and minimum temperatures (°C) and humidity levels (%) for major cities on Sunday:

CityMax TempMin TempMax HumidityMin Humidity
Abu Dhabi40299525
Dubai40309035
Sharjah40278530
Ajman38308550
Umm Al Quwain38278540
Ras Al Khaimah40278040
Fujairah36307030
Al Ain41287020
Liwa42258030
Ruwais37258040
Al Sila38278020
Dalma35308565
Greater/Lower Tunb35318560
Abu Musa36318570
Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Related Topics:
UAEUAE weatherWeather forecastDubaiSharjahAbu Dhabi

