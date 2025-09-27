Heat rises slightly this weekend, with humid nights and possible fog or mist
Abu Dhabi: The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) expects mostly clear to partly cloudy skies across the UAE on Saturday, with the possibility of convective cloud formation over eastern regions by the afternoon.
Temperatures are forecast to rise slightly, marking a modest uptick in daytime heat. Humid conditions are expected overnight into Sunday morning, especially along coastal and inland areas, increasing the likelihood of mist or light fog in some parts of the country.
The NCM said winds will be light to moderate, occasionally freshening during the day and stirring dust in exposed areas. The prevailing flow will shift between southeasterly and northeasterly directions, with speeds ranging from 10 to 20 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
Sea conditions are expected to remain calm. In the Arabian Gulf, waves will be slight, with high tides at 3:31 pm and 4:46 am, and low tides at 8:56 am and 10:31 pm. In the Sea of Oman, waves will also be mild, with a high tide at 1:29 am and low tides at 6:47 am and 6:23 pm.
|City
|High (°C)
|Low (°C)
|Max Humidity (%)
|Min Humidity (%)
|Abu Dhabi
|41
|28
|85
|30
|Dubai
|38
|29
|85
|50
|Sharjah
|40
|28
|85
|30
|Ajman
|37
|27
|90
|45
|Umm Al Quwain
|37
|28
|90
|45
|Ras Al Khaimah
|39
|27
|85
|35
|Fujairah
|35
|29
|80
|45
|Al Ain
|41
|28
|70
|20
|Liwa
|43
|28
|90
|20
|Al Ruwais
|38
|31
|90
|55
|Al Sila
|36
|30
|80
|30
|Dalma
|37
|30
|80
|50
|Greater & Lesser Tunb Islands
|36
|30
|80
|40
|Abu Musa
|36
|31
|80
|40
With relative humidity reaching up to 90% in parts of the western coast and interior, residents can expect muggy conditions, especially during the early morning hours.
