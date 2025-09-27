Sea conditions are expected to remain calm. In the Arabian Gulf, waves will be slight, with high tides at 3:31 pm and 4:46 am, and low tides at 8:56 am and 10:31 pm. In the Sea of Oman, waves will also be mild, with a high tide at 1:29 am and low tides at 6:47 am and 6:23 pm.