GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Weather

Weekend weather: Planning to be outdoors this weekend in the UAE? Stay hydrated!

Heat rises slightly this weekend, with humid nights and possible fog or mist

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Heat rises slightly this weekend, UAE mornings could see mist
Heat rises slightly this weekend, UAE mornings could see mist
Dubai Municipality

Abu Dhabi: The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) expects mostly clear to partly cloudy skies across the UAE on Saturday, with the possibility of convective cloud formation over eastern regions by the afternoon.

Temperatures are forecast to rise slightly, marking a modest uptick in daytime heat. Humid conditions are expected overnight into Sunday morning, especially along coastal and inland areas, increasing the likelihood of mist or light fog in some parts of the country.

The NCM said winds will be light to moderate, occasionally freshening during the day and stirring dust in exposed areas. The prevailing flow will shift between southeasterly and northeasterly directions, with speeds ranging from 10 to 20 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.

Sea conditions are expected to remain calm. In the Arabian Gulf, waves will be slight, with high tides at 3:31 pm and 4:46 am, and low tides at 8:56 am and 10:31 pm. In the Sea of Oman, waves will also be mild, with a high tide at 1:29 am and low tides at 6:47 am and 6:23 pm.

CityHigh (°C)Low (°C)Max Humidity (%)Min Humidity (%)
Abu Dhabi41288530
Dubai38298550
Sharjah40288530
Ajman37279045
Umm Al Quwain37289045
Ras Al Khaimah39278535
Fujairah35298045
Al Ain41287020
Liwa43289020
Al Ruwais38319055
Al Sila36308030
Dalma37308050
Greater & Lesser Tunb Islands36308040
Abu Musa36318040

With relative humidity reaching up to 90% in parts of the western coast and interior, residents can expect muggy conditions, especially during the early morning hours.

Related Topics:
UAEWeather forecast

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Drop in temperatures, rain expected through weekend

Drop in temperatures, rain expected through weekend

1m read
Weekend weather alert: More rain to hit parts of UAE

Weekend weather alert: More rain to hit parts of UAE

2m read
Humidity to rise overnight with misty mornings likely; winds may cause dust and sand across exposed areas as conditions shift midweek.

UAE sees temperature dip and possible rain this week

2m read
Will cloud seeding impact this weekend's rain in UAE?

Will cloud seeding impact this weekend's rain in UAE?

2m read