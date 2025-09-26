UAE weather forecast: Change in temperatures over the weekend across the country

Looking ahead to the weekend, the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a forecast for slightly warm and partly cloudy conditions across the UAE. For those with weekend plans, here's a detailed breakdown. Saturday, 27 September, will be fair to partly cloudy, with a chance of convective clouds forming eastward in the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to see a slight and gradual increase. Humidity will be a factor, with a chance of fog or mist formation by night and Sunday morning in some coastal and internal areas. Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally freshening during the day, which may cause blowing dust. The sea will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.