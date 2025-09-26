UAE weather forecast: Change in temperatures over the weekend across the country

Fog and cooler temperatures expected this weekend across these parts of UAE
Dubai: Cooler temperatures have arrived in some parts of the UAE, offering a welcome respite from the intense summer heat. While a cooler trend is developing in Al Ain and the eastern regions, the weekend ahead will see a slightly high temperatures and humidity settling in over the coastal areas.
According to AccuWeather, today's high temperature in Dubai is forecasted to reach up to 40°C, with a 'feels like' temperature of 42°C. Meanwhile, Al Ain will see a high of around 35°C. The forecast is for fair to partly cloudy skies with the possibility of some convective (rainy) cloud formation in the east during the afternoon. The cooler trend in Al Ain and the eastern regions is evident, as the lowest temperature recorded over the country yesterday morning was a pleasant 18.2°C in Raknah, Al Ain.
Looking ahead to the weekend, the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a forecast for slightly warm and partly cloudy conditions across the UAE. For those with weekend plans, here's a detailed breakdown. Saturday, 27 September, will be fair to partly cloudy, with a chance of convective clouds forming eastward in the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to see a slight and gradual increase. Humidity will be a factor, with a chance of fog or mist formation by night and Sunday morning in some coastal and internal areas. Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally freshening during the day, which may cause blowing dust. The sea will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
On Sunday, 28 September, the weather is expected to be fair to partly cloudy. Humidity will continue to be an issue, with a probability of fog or mist formation by night and Monday morning over coastal and internal areas. Light to moderate winds will blow from the southeast, becoming northwesterly and freshening over the sea by Monday morning. The sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough westward in the Arabian Gulf by Monday morning, while remaining slight in the Oman Sea.
