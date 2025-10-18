GOLD/FOREX
UAE weather: Slight temperature dip, chance of rain in eastern areas

Light to moderate winds expected; dust may pick up in some areas

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Cooler day ahead with higher humidity tonight and early Monday
Dubai: The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts clear to partly cloudy skies across the UAE on Sunday, with a chance of convective clouds forming over eastern areas by afternoon, possibly bringing light rainfall.

Temperatures are expected to dip slightly, while humidity levels will rise at night and early Monday morning, particularly over coastal and inland regions, creating the possibility of fog or light mist.

Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally becoming active and raising dust in some areas. The NCM said winds will blow from the southeast to northeast at 10–20 km/h, reaching up to 30 km/h at times.

Marine conditions: The Arabian Gulf will remain calm, with high tide at 12:23 p.m. and 12:05 a.m., and low tide at 6:17 p.m. and 6:04 a.m. In the Sea of Oman, conditions will also be light, with high tide at 8:09 a.m. and 9:02 p.m., and low tide at 2:54 a.m. and 2:42 p.m.

Related Topics:
UAE weatherWeather forecast

