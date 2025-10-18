UAE weather: Slight temperature dip, chance of rain in eastern areas

Marine conditions: The Arabian Gulf will remain calm, with high tide at 12:23 p.m. and 12:05 a.m., and low tide at 6:17 p.m. and 6:04 a.m. In the Sea of Oman, conditions will also be light, with high tide at 8:09 a.m. and 9:02 p.m., and low tide at 2:54 a.m. and 2:42 p.m.